Crown Prince Meets With Qatar Emir, Affirms Jordan's Absolute Solidarity With Qatar

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Doha, December 10 (Petra) His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II met with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha on Wednesday.According to a royal court statement, the Crown Prince's visit to Doha, on behalf of His Majesty King Abdullah II, is aimed at affirming Jordan's absolute solidarity with Qatar in safeguarding its security and stability.During the meeting, His Royal Highness conveyed His Majesty's greetings to Sheikh Tamim, and emphasised the importance of Qatar's security to Jordan, noting the Kingdom's readiness to support Qatar in all ways possible.The Crown Prince also underscored that Israel's continued attacks undermine efforts to restore stability in the region.His Royal Highness expressed his condolences to Sheikh Tamim over the victims of Israel's aggression on Doha yesterday.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain, and Jordan's Ambassador to Qatar Zaid Lozi attended the meeting.From the Qatari side, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Minister of the Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khulaifi, and a number of officials attended the meeting.