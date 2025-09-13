Hezbollah Member Killed, Two Injured In Israeli Airstrikes On S. Lebanon
The fatality occurred in the village of Aitaroun, the source said.
The source in Lebanese army intelligence said that, the person killed was a Hezbollah member named Hussein Khalil Mansour.
In a separate incident, a hostile drone fired a guided missile at a vehicle in the village of Aita al-Jabal, located in the central sector of southern Lebanon, resulting in two injuries.
It was also reported that, several Israeli drones dropped bombs on the villages of al-Dhahira, al-Wazzani, and Yarine, as well as, the town of Naqoura, without causing any casualties.
Since Nov 27, 2024, a ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel, brokered by the United States and France, has been in effect, aiming to end more than a year of cross-border clashes.
Despite the agreement, the Zionist Israeli army occasionally carries out strikes in Lebanon, saying, they are to eliminate Hezbollah“threats,” and it has maintained a presence at five main points in the Lebanese border area, after the deadline for its full withdrawal expired on Feb 18.– NNN-NNA
