Hezbollah Member Killed, Two Injured In Israeli Airstrikes On S. Lebanon

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Sept 13 (NNN-NNA) – A Hezbollah member was killed and two people injured yesterday, in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon, according to a security source.

The fatality occurred in the village of Aitaroun, the source said.

The source in Lebanese army intelligence said that, the person killed was a Hezbollah member named Hussein Khalil Mansour.

In a separate incident, a hostile drone fired a guided missile at a vehicle in the village of Aita al-Jabal, located in the central sector of southern Lebanon, resulting in two injuries.

It was also reported that, several Israeli drones dropped bombs on the villages of al-Dhahira, al-Wazzani, and Yarine, as well as, the town of Naqoura, without causing any casualties.

Since Nov 27, 2024, a ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel, brokered by the United States and France, has been in effect, aiming to end more than a year of cross-border clashes.

Despite the agreement, the Zionist Israeli army occasionally carries out strikes in Lebanon, saying, they are to eliminate Hezbollah“threats,” and it has maintained a presence at five main points in the Lebanese border area, after the deadline for its full withdrawal expired on Feb 18.– NNN-NNA