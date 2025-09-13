Romanian Phd Student Of BHU Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In Varanasi's Garwasitola
(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a sad incident, a 27-year-old Romanian national, who was a PhD student of BHU was found dead in her rented room in Varanasi's Garwasitola area under suspicious circumstances, reported ANI on Saturday.
Identified as Philip Francisca, she was in Varanasi on a student visa.
Police said that her body has been taken for a postmortem, and the Romanian embassy has been informed. The cause of death will be ascertained only after postmortem.
This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.
