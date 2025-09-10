Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call on Wednesday from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Dr. Ayman Al Safadi.

During the call, the Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its strong condemnation of the blatant Israeli attack that targeted residential compounds of several Hamas leaders, describing it as a flagrant violation of all laws and international norms, and a serious threat to the security of the State of Qatar and the countries of the region.

For his part, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the State of Qatar will take all necessary measures to protect its security and preserve its sovereignty in response to the brazen Israeli attack.