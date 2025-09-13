Government Pledges Strong Support For Local AI And Robotics Companies
The government will provide comprehensive policy support to domestic artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics companies, aligning with its ambition to transform the country into a global AI powerhouse, Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol announced on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap agency.
The minister made this commitment during a meeting with leaders from AI, robotics, and automotive industries, along with officials from related ministries and agencies. The meeting took place at Hyundai Motor Group's Robotics Lab headquarters in Uiwang, just south of Seoul.
This gathering is part of the government's proactive engagement with emerging technologies, following the release of the Lee Jae Myung administration's five-year economic development plan. The blueprint highlights AI as a key driver of growth and aims to establish a“super-innovation economy,” according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Koo emphasized the unprecedented speed of change, noting that it is becoming increasingly difficult to keep pace. He warned that the global economy is entering a phase where“only the winner survives.”
“The government will deploy every available policy tool to fully support our companies, enabling them to develop world-class products and services in AI, robotics, and automotive sectors,” he said.
Participants also agreed that physical AI sectors-such as humanoid robots and autonomous vehicles-represent critical future growth industries. South Korea's strong manufacturing capabilities and advanced infrastructure provide it with a competitive edge in these fields.
Interestingly, experts at the meeting highlighted that South Korea's unique blend of cutting-edge technology and manufacturing prowess positions it to potentially lead the global AI robotics market within the next decade, provided that policy support and innovation continue to accelerate.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment