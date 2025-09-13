How Long Does It Take To Call Out Pakistan As State Sponsor Of Terrorism? -Just 4 Seconds

MENAFN - Live Mint) Hillel Neuer, human rights lawyer and executive director of UN Watch, quickly called out Pakistan as a state sponsor of terrorism during a UN session, taking just“four seconds” to do so. Neuer was speaking on Israel's bombing of Qatar when the Pakistani representative interrupted him, visibly embarrassed.

During his speech, Neuer challenged Qatar, asking why it harbours terrorists and allows its state-run media, Al Jazeera, to act as a propaganda outlet for Hamas.

He posted on X, questioning Qatar,“If you don't want targeted bombings of terrorists in your capital, why do you harbour terrorists there? Why is your Al Jazeera a nonstop propaganda arm for Hamas? Why do you act as a mediator by day, and a terror sponsor by night?”

Watch the video here:

Neuer also criticised the UN chief for condemning Israel, pointing out the contrast with the UN's praise when the US killed al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Pakistan in 2011.

The Pakistani delegate interrupted Neuer mid-speech, demanding the UN Human Rights Council chair prevent violations of the UN Charter and territorial sovereignty. Pakistan rejected what it called“unfounded accusations and allegations.”

The UNHRC chair then restored the mic to Neuer and told him that he had four seconds to complete his speech.

“Mr President, Pakistan is another state sponsor of terror,” Neuer said, making those four seconds count.

Two-state solution

Earlier on Friday, the U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly voted in favour of supporting a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict and called on Israel to commit to establishing a Palestinian state, an idea strongly opposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The 193-member assembly passed a nonbinding resolution endorsing the“New York Declaration,” which outlines a phased plan to resolve the nearly 80-year-old conflict. The resolution was approved by a vote of 142 in favour, 10 against, and 12 abstentions.

Hours before the vote, Netanyahu said,“there will be no Palestinian state.” He spoke at the signing of an agreement to expand settlements that will divide the West Bank, which the Palestinians insist must be part of their state, saying,“This place belongs to us.”

US President Donald Trump's unwavering backing of the Israeli government, which has increasingly disregarded international norms following Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack, has raised concerns in the Gulf region.

The UN declaration envisions the Palestinian Authority governing and controlling all Palestinian territory, with a transitional administrative committee immediately established under its umbrella after a ceasefire in Gaza, AP reported.

“In the context of ending the war in Gaza, Hamas must end its rule in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority,” the declaration says.

It also supports deployment of“a temporary international stabilisation mission” operating under U.N. auspices to protect Palestinian civilians, support the transfer of security to the Palestinian Authority and provide security guarantees for Palestine and Israel -“including monitoring of the ceasefire and of a future peace agreement.”

The declaration urges countries to recognise the state of Palestine, calling this“an essential and indispensable component of the achievement of the two-state solution.” Without naming Israel but clearly referring to it, the document says“illegal unilateral actions are posing an existential threat to the realization of the independent state of Palestine.”

(This is a developing story)