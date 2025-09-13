Ukraine Ready To Share Experience With NATO And Contribute To Collective Defense Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky announced this on Telegram.

“Not only does Russia show utter unwillingness to end the war, but it is also escalating to the point of real threats to Europe by launching drones over Poland. Therefore, it is crucial to finalize the development of security guarantees as soon as possible,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Office of the President reported that Zelensky reiterated his willingness to meet with the Russian side at the leadership level.

The meeting also focused on coordinating security efforts to counter Russia's escalation, particularly the drone attacks targeting Poland. Such cooperation is especially vital for protecting critical infrastructure ahead of the winter season.

“The President emphasized that Ukraine is ready to contribute to NATO's collective defense and share its experience. Our country proposes joint interception of all Russian targets over Ukrainian territory. Zelensky also stressed the need to further strengthen Ukraine's air defense systems,” the Office of the President noted.

Participants in the meeting included Jonathan Powell, National Security Advisor to the UK Prime Minister; Günter Sautter, Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to the German Chancellor; Fabrizio Saggio, Diplomatic Advisor to the Prime Minister of Italy; and Bertrand Buchwalter, Advisor to the President of France.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, during his speech at the annual Yalta European Strategy (YES) meeting, Zelensky stated that ending the war is possible through strong joint pressure on Russia and the development of a multi-layered air defense system in partnership with Europe and the United States.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine