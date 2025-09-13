About 30M Tonnes Of New-Harvest Grain Already Gathered Across Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Economy, Environment and Agriculture Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As of September 12, 2025, a total of 29.15 million tonnes of grain crops were harvested from 7,007.9 thousand hectares. Overall, 62% of crop fields sown with such crops were threshed,” the report states.

In particular, Ukrainian farmers gathered more than 22.18 million tonnes of wheat from 5 million hectares, 5.29 million tonnes of barley from 1.34 million hectares, 611.6 thousand tonnes of peas from 265.7 thousand hectares, and 192.2 thousand tonnes of corn from 54.1 thousand hectares.

Additionally, a total of 801.1 thousand tonnes of other new-harvest grain was collected from 291.5 thousand hectares.

In regional terms, the highest yield of grain and leguminous crops was gathered in the Odesa region (more than 3.44 million tonnes from 1.09 million hectares).

Among the leaders, there are also the Vinnytsia region (2.4 million tonnes from 432.4 thousand hectares) and the Kirovohrad region (2.2 million tonnes from 535.5 thousand hectares).

Farmers are also harvesting oilseed crops. A total of 3.24 million tonnes of rapeseed was gathered from 1.27 million hectares, 354.3 thousand tonnes of soybeans – from 204.7 thousand hectares, and 885.3 thousand tonnes of sunflowers – from 570.3 thousand hectares.

In addition, a total of 155.1 thousand tonnes of sugar beets were gathered from 3.3 thousand hectares.

Meanwhile, farmers from the Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy and Cherkasy regions began to harvest corn.

A reminder that, in the marketing year 2025/2026, Ukraine's gross yield of grain and leguminous crops is expected to reach 73.4 million tonnes , which is 5% lower compared to last year.