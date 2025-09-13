About 30M Tonnes Of New-Harvest Grain Already Gathered Across Ukraine
“As of September 12, 2025, a total of 29.15 million tonnes of grain crops were harvested from 7,007.9 thousand hectares. Overall, 62% of crop fields sown with such crops were threshed,” the report states.
In particular, Ukrainian farmers gathered more than 22.18 million tonnes of wheat from 5 million hectares, 5.29 million tonnes of barley from 1.34 million hectares, 611.6 thousand tonnes of peas from 265.7 thousand hectares, and 192.2 thousand tonnes of corn from 54.1 thousand hectares.
Additionally, a total of 801.1 thousand tonnes of other new-harvest grain was collected from 291.5 thousand hectares.
In regional terms, the highest yield of grain and leguminous crops was gathered in the Odesa region (more than 3.44 million tonnes from 1.09 million hectares).
Among the leaders, there are also the Vinnytsia region (2.4 million tonnes from 432.4 thousand hectares) and the Kirovohrad region (2.2 million tonnes from 535.5 thousand hectares).
Farmers are also harvesting oilseed crops. A total of 3.24 million tonnes of rapeseed was gathered from 1.27 million hectares, 354.3 thousand tonnes of soybeans – from 204.7 thousand hectares, and 885.3 thousand tonnes of sunflowers – from 570.3 thousand hectares.
In addition, a total of 155.1 thousand tonnes of sugar beets were gathered from 3.3 thousand hectares.
Meanwhile, farmers from the Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy and Cherkasy regions began to harvest corn.
A reminder that, in the marketing year 2025/2026, Ukraine's gross yield of grain and leguminous crops is expected to reach 73.4 million tonnes , which is 5% lower compared to last year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment