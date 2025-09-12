'We're Ashamed To Tell People We Live Here': Bemina Residents Slam Open Drains

Srinagar- Residents and shopkeepers of Bemina on Friday raised fresh alarm over an open drainage system, a pungent stench wafting from it, and the absence of pedestrian footpaths, problems they say have made daily movement hazardous and led to accidents.

Nazir Ahmad, a local businessman, pointed to the stretch between the KFC showroom and Iqbalabad and described the situation as dangerous.“From the KFC showroom to Iqbalabad the drain is open. Some days back three people fell in the drain because it is open. We request authorities to do something about it,” he said.

Many residents stressed the problem is long-standing. Parvaiz Ahmad Mir, president of the Shoppers Association in Bemina, said:“From the last 25 years nothing has been done. We are ashamed to tell people that we live here. People fall here during the day. VIPs travel on the road but they do not care about it. From 2003 I remember nothing has been done about it. The traffic is huge and there is a hospital nearby, but no one cares.”

Locals also complained about the foul odour coming from the uncovered drain.“The pungent smell is unbearable,” several residents told Kashmir Observer, adding that the stench makes shops and homes hard to use during parts of the day.

Ghulam Ahmad Bangroo of Iqbalabad described how the situation affects daily routines.“Open drains are all over the place. When I leave for prayers during morning and evening hours I feel it is difficult to walk on the street because of the traffic,” he said.

Residents say the open channel in parts of Bemina is wide and exposed.“The drain, at least 15 to 17 feet wide, is open and locals say that some went into the drain,” they said, urging authorities to“look for alternatives and construct a footpath so that the road is safe for pedestrians.”

Speaking to Kashmir Observer, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation and CEO Smart City Limited, Faz Lul Haseeb, acknowledged the complaints and said the issue had been taken up with the civic body.“The matter has been brought to my notice and till the next few days we will see what can be done to ease the suffering of people. We will do the best that can be done and space will be best utilized. The best solution will be carried out,” he said.