“Unfinished” Mark Fairwhale X Zhang Zhaoda Haute Couture Show Debuts At China Fashion Week (Autumn 2025)

MENAFN - GetNews) "Unfinished" is an unbounded space that exists with an open posture.

This show presents the liberation of four dimensions through four collections, initiating an exploration centered on the concept of "Unfinished".

1. The Unfinished City

It combines the gray and blue tones inspired by urban architecture, employs patterns with neat textures, and matches them with the silhouettes of exquisite woolen suits and new Chinese-style clothing. The collection deconstructs various denim garments and reapplies them to clothing in unconventional ways, breaking the rules of formal attire. The pieced denim fabrics are like fragments of glitch signals embedded in formal clothing, symbolizing a re-examination of urban civilization and office culture.







2. The Unfinished Nature

It uses earthy greens and browns, sky blues and whites, and accents with floral jacquards and warm yellow furs. The collection layers multiple textures, integrates diverse colors, fabrics and silhouettes-down, leather, fur, denim, and jacquard-recombining different forms of clothing to represent a re-exploration of the various life forms in nature.







3. The Unfinished Human

It features purple, a color symbolizing human sanctity and solemnity, and matches it with various long straight dresses, vests, leather jackets, and overcoats. Through extensive use of fur and leather (which represent the primitive animality of humans), the collection adopts an enveloping design paired with light and soft long skirts, expressing the sensitivity and resilience in the evolutionary process of the human body. The enhanced designs on the shoulders and arms, along with numerous pin decorations, symbolize the redefinition of the individual human being.







4. The Unfinished "Finished"

The nobility of high-end evening dresses is regarded as the pinnacle of fashion design, representing the "finished" state in clothing creation. The final collection concludes with colorful long evening dresses. The softness of satin and velvet is disrupted by the textures of denim and sweatshirts; the luxury of beading, lace embroidery, and three-dimensional jacquards collides with the stitching, washing effects, and rips of denim. Two opposing aesthetics coexist here-this is not a subversion of tradition, but a deconstruction of "completion". Boundaries are no longer barriers, but cracks that connect.







"Unfinished" signifies non-closure and uncertainty. It flows continuously and generates itself, thus embracing infinity.





