Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Stray Dog Attacks Leave Dozens Injured In Srinagar's Rainawari

2025-09-06 06:09:09
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

Srinagar- Panic gripped the Rainawari area of Srinagar on Saturday after a pack of stray dogs attacked local residents, leaving dozens of civilians injured.

Eyewitnesses said that men, women and children were among those bitten in the sudden attack. The injured were immediately shifted to hospitals in Srinagar for treatment.

Poeple expressed anger over the recurring menace, saying authorities have failed to control the growing population of stray dogs in the city.“Every few weeks, we face such incidents. Today, dozens of our neighbours, including children, are in hospital. The administration must wake up,” locals said.

The incident has renewed calls for Srinagar Municipal Corporation and other concerned departments to adopt effective measures to deal with the crisis, which continues to pose a threat to public safety. (KNT)

