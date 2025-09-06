Rwanda's Gorilla Naming Ceremony Celebrates 40 Newborns

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Kigali: Rwanda's annual gorilla naming ceremony, known locally as Kwita Izina, took place Friday, with 40 baby gorillas named by global leaders, artists, football legends, conservationists, and Rwandan rangers.

Now in its 20th edition, the event was held at the foothills of Volcanoes National Park in Kinigi, Musanze District, northern Rwanda. Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva, who presided over the ceremony, reaffirmed the government's commitment to expanding the park by 25 percent to secure a future for the species.

Eighteen of the baby gorillas named were born in 2024.

Nsengiyumva noted the story of the mountain gorillas has not always been one of celebration, as years ago, their population had alarmingly decreased, and their survival seemed uncertain.

"However, thanks to the leadership of Rwanda, the dedication of passionate conservationists, the daily sacrifices of rangers, and the commitment of our communities, the gorillas came back from the brink," he said.

He added that the expansion of Volcanoes National Park would also improve the lives of the surrounding communities. "Conservation and development can go hand in hand. We call on the world to join us in this ambitious project as we share this responsibility," he said.

Through initiatives like the tourism revenue-sharing program, which allocates 10 percent of revenues back to local communities, residents have benefited from improved schools, roads, and access to clean water.

The dedication of rangers, trackers, and researchers, alongside global and local champions, has helped increase the mountain gorilla population in the Virunga Massif from 880 in 2012 to more than 1,060 today, according to the Rwanda Development Board (RDB).

First introduced in 2005, Kwita Izina celebrates Rwanda's conservation achievements, engages communities, and raises global awareness.

"This year, we celebrate the naming of 40 baby gorillas, bringing the total since 2005 to 438. Their names, rooted in Rwanda's culture and conservation values, symbolize hope and continuity," said Jean-Guy Afrika, RDB chief executive officer.