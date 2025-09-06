Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From UK Foreign Secretary
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call on Saturday from Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs of the United Kingdom HE Yvette Cooper.
During the call, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them. The Prime Minister congratulated Yvette Cooper on her appointment as Foreign Secretary, wishing her success in carrying out her duties.
The call also discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.
During the call, His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the need to intensify regional and international efforts to end the brutal war on the Gaza Strip, ensure the sustainable and unhindered flow of humanitarian aid to the Strip, and release prisoners and detainees.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment