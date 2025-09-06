Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From UK Foreign Secretary

2025-09-06 02:01:39
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call on Saturday from Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs of the United Kingdom HE Yvette Cooper.

During the call, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them. The Prime Minister congratulated Yvette Cooper on her appointment as Foreign Secretary, wishing her success in carrying out her duties.

The call also discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

During the call, His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the need to intensify regional and international efforts to end the brutal war on the Gaza Strip, ensure the sustainable and unhindered flow of humanitarian aid to the Strip, and release prisoners and detainees.

