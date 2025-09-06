Government Lists Industrial Lands For Investors Quarterly Via Made In Egypt Platform

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Ministry of Industry announced that industrial lands are now listed for investors every three months on the Egypt Digital Industrial Platform (Made in Egypt), which was launched in September 2024 to simplify procedures and provide investors with seamless online access to key services.

The platform acts as the main channel of interaction between industrial investors and government bodies, enabling all transactions to be completed electronically without the need to visit multiple agencies.

Currently, the platform provides five core services offered by the Industrial Development Authority: industrial land allocation, construction permits, suitability statements, industrial registry services, and annual follow-up, all integrated with e-payment options.

Since its launch, five rounds of industrial land have been made available: September 2024, December 2024, March 2025, June 2025, and September 2025. Applications, bid documents, and required paperwork are now processed entirely online through the new Industrial Land Map, accessible via the platform's website ( ).

To encourage investors, the Industrial Development Authority has introduced a package of facilitations and incentives, including a 50% reduction in application study fees, full exemption from bid submission fees, elimination of financial guarantees, and simplified feasibility study requirements limited to a basic project outline. The land reservation deposit has also been reduced to 10% of the announced land value.

The Ministry of Industry confirmed that additional services from the ministry and its affiliated agencies will be gradually integrated into the platform as part of its digital transformation strategy. These measures are designed to streamline investment procedures, reduce costs and effort for investors, and accelerate the establishment of new industrial projects.