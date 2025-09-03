Azerbaijani Minister Visits Vietnamese Navy Headquarters (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited the headquarters of the Vietnam People's Navy on September 3, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend .

First, the Monument to National Heroes and Martyrs and the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi were visited, and wreaths were laid.

Subsequently, the Minister of Defense met with the Commander of the Vietnam People's Navy, Vice Admiral Tran Thanh Nghiem.

The meeting exchanged views on the prospects for the advancement of cooperation between the navies of both countries and other issues of common interest.

In conclusion, Colonel General Hasanov visited the Navy brigade and Ha Long Bay and got acquainted with the premises.