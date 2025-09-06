Revival Of Continental Hotel Part Of Khedivial Cairo Development, Maximising Heritage Assets: El-Shimy

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Mohamed El-Shimy, Minister of Public Enterprises Sector, conducted an inspection visit on Saturday morning to the project reviving the historic Continental Hotel in Opera Square, Downtown Cairo. The property, owned by the Egyptian General Company for Tourism and Hotels (EGOTH), part of the Holding Company for Tourism and Hotels under the Ministry, is one of several flagship projects aimed at enhancing the capital's tourism and hospitality sector.

Founded more than 150 years ago, the Continental Hotel is considered one of the architectural gems of Khedivial Cairo. The redevelopment project spans 10,000 square metres, comprising 300 rooms and suites at a five-star standard, in addition to three basement levels dedicated to services and parking.

During his tour, El-Shimy reviewed the execution status and project timeline, directing strict adherence to schedules and the highest standards of quality and efficiency. He stressed the importance of completing all phases within the agreed deadlines.

The minister emphasised that reviving the Continental Hotel is part of the broader plan to redevelop Khedivial Cairo and restore its architectural and cultural heritage. He noted that the Ministry attaches top priority to optimising affiliated assets, developing them efficiently, and maximising their economic and tourism returns for the state.







El-Shimy revealed that construction work has recently begun, with one of the world's largest hotel management companies selected to operate the hotel. Procedures are currently underway to finalise the agreement, ensuring the property meets the latest international hospitality standards. He added that the project will significantly expand hotel capacity in the heart of Cairo and strengthen the city's appeal as a global tourist destination.

The Continental Hotel was originally built in 1866 and redeveloped in 1908 under the name Grand Continental. The new designs retain the property's historic architectural identity, preserving the facade overlooking Adly Street and integrating it with newly developed facades in harmony with the heritage character of the site.