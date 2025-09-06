Egypt Launches Hospital Safety Assessor Training With WHO Support

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Ministry of Health and Population, in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO), has launched a new training programme titled“Central Hospital Safety-Friendly Assessor”. The initiative aims to strengthen hospital performance evaluation systems in line with international standards, ensuring safer and higher-quality healthcare.

Health Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said the programme focuses on preparing specialised cadres capable of assessing hospitals with accuracy and objectivity. Its goal, he noted, is to reduce medical risks and enhance service efficiency. The training combines theoretical lectures with practical applications to enable participants to implement safety and quality standards effectively.

Mohamed Hassani, Assistant Minister for Health Initiatives, explained that the first phase of the programme targeted hospital patient safety directors and representatives from ministry-affiliated bodies. The aim is to build a national network of accredited assessors to drive improvements in healthcare quality across public hospitals.

Galal El-Shishini, head of the Central Administration for Healthcare Quality, highlighted that the programme benefits from WHO expertise to unify evaluation mechanisms across Egypt, supporting the ministry's wider plans to raise standards of healthcare quality and patient safety.

Marwa El-Sayed, director of the Patient Safety Department, added that the ministry will continue to expand safety culture through ongoing training for medical teams. These efforts, she said, will raise awareness and improve patient experiences across all healthcare facilities.