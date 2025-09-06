Egypt Launches Hospital Safety Assessor Training With WHO Support
Health Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said the programme focuses on preparing specialised cadres capable of assessing hospitals with accuracy and objectivity. Its goal, he noted, is to reduce medical risks and enhance service efficiency. The training combines theoretical lectures with practical applications to enable participants to implement safety and quality standards effectively.
Mohamed Hassani, Assistant Minister for Health Initiatives, explained that the first phase of the programme targeted hospital patient safety directors and representatives from ministry-affiliated bodies. The aim is to build a national network of accredited assessors to drive improvements in healthcare quality across public hospitals.
Galal El-Shishini, head of the Central Administration for Healthcare Quality, highlighted that the programme benefits from WHO expertise to unify evaluation mechanisms across Egypt, supporting the ministry's wider plans to raise standards of healthcare quality and patient safety.
Marwa El-Sayed, director of the Patient Safety Department, added that the ministry will continue to expand safety culture through ongoing training for medical teams. These efforts, she said, will raise awareness and improve patient experiences across all healthcare facilities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment