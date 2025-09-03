Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Defense Minister Visits Vietnam Naval Command Headquarters

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Visits Vietnam Naval Command Headquarters


2025-09-03 06:06:22
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, paid an official visit to the headquarters of the Navy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

During the visit, General Hasanov held talks with Vice Admiral Tran Thanh Nghiem, Commander of the Vietnamese Navy. The meeting focused on prospects for enhancing cooperation between the naval forces of both countries, as well as an exchange of views on a range of issues of mutual interest.

At the conclusion of the visit, Colonel General Hasanov toured a naval brigade and the famous Ha Long Bay, where he was briefed on the conditions and facilities created there.

MENAFN03092025000195011045ID1110010986

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search