Egypt's FM Vows Full Support For UNRWA Amid Gaza Crisis, Israeli Pressure

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Saturday affirmed Egypt's full and continued support for the“indispensable” role of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and condemned Israeli legislation aimed at ending its work in the occupied Palestinian territories, the foreign ministry said.

During a meeting with UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini in Cairo, Abdelatty expressed condolences for the more than 360 agency staff killed as a result of ongoing Israeli military operations, the ministry said in a statement. He condemned violations against the agency's facilities and staff as a“flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law.”

The foreign minister stressed that UNRWA was created by a UN General Assembly resolution to provide relief and employment for Palestinian refugees until a just political settlement is reached for the Palestinian cause. He added that only the General Assembly has the right to decide the future of the agency's work.

Highlighting what he called a“dangerous precedent” in Israel's targeting of UNRWA, Abdelatty rejected any proposals that would reduce the agency's services or transfer them to other entities, stressing the need for the international community to fulfill its political and financial commitments to the agency.

The foreign ministry spokesperson said Abdelatty also reviewed Egypt's efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, deliver humanitarian aid, and address the risks threatening the West Bank from settlement plans.

The minister noted that Egypt intends to host an international conference for the early recovery and reconstruction of the Strip after a ceasefire is reached, and expressed his hope that UNRWA will play an important role in providing essential services during this phase.

Abdelatty listened to the UNRWA chief's assessment of the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the agency's needs amid the restrictions imposed by Israel, the statement said. He affirmed Egypt's continued support for UNRWA in every possible way.