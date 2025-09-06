Al-Sisi Orders Acceleration Of Health Insurance Rollout, Supports Private Investment

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met on Saturday with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar to review progress on Egypt's universal health insurance programme and major healthcare infrastructure projects, the presidency said in a statement.

Al-Sisi was briefed on the implementation of the second phase of the insurance scheme, which covers the governorates of Kafr El-Sheikh, Matrouh, North Sinai, Damietta, and Minya. He instructed officials to fast-track their integration into the system according to the approved timetable and called for studying the inclusion of Alexandria in the near future. The president also underlined the importance of engaging the private and civil sectors to support nationwide rollout.

The meeting reviewed updates on several flagship healthcare projects, including the Nile Medical City, the Nile Specialized Children's Hospital under construction at Nasser Institute, the National Central Labs in Badr City, and the Capital Medical City, which will comprise 4,200 beds and 18 specialised institutes. Al-Sisi ordered the swift completion of legislation regulating private medical facilities to encourage investment in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

He also directed the government to study the establishment of the Egyptian Center for Disease Control and the Egyptian Center for Precision Medicine, describing both as vital to addressing global epidemic challenges and modernising Egypt's healthcare system.

The health minister presented progress on 15 presidential health initiatives, including eliminating surgical waiting lists and expanding state-funded treatment. Al-Sisi stressed the need to further reduce waiting times for surgeries, guarantee access to critical care, and explore the introduction of non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for children with type 1 diabetes.

The meeting additionally addressed the national population strategy. The president urged intensified efforts to raise public awareness, enhance educational programmes, and address demographic challenges in order to achieve a sustainable population balance.