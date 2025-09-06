Azerbaijani Boxer Advances At World Championship In Liverpool
According to the Boxing Federation, on the second day of the tournament, another Azerbaijani athlete advanced to the next round.
Subhan Mamedov (50 kg) faced Fredelin De Los Santos of the Dominican Republic in the round of 32 and won with a 4:1 decision (29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 28:29).
Mamedov will next face Samet Gümüş of Turkey in the round of 16, with the bout scheduled for September 9.
Earlier, Zaur Gahramanov (65 kg) and Saidcemshid Jafarov (75 kg) also advanced to the next stage. On the third day of the championship, another Azerbaijani boxer is set to compete.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment