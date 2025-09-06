Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Boxer Advances At World Championship In Liverpool

2025-09-06 05:04:29
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The World Boxing Championship for men and women continues in Liverpool, England, Azernews reports.

According to the Boxing Federation, on the second day of the tournament, another Azerbaijani athlete advanced to the next round.

Subhan Mamedov (50 kg) faced Fredelin De Los Santos of the Dominican Republic in the round of 32 and won with a 4:1 decision (29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 28:29).

Mamedov will next face Samet Gümüş of Turkey in the round of 16, with the bout scheduled for September 9.

Earlier, Zaur Gahramanov (65 kg) and Saidcemshid Jafarov (75 kg) also advanced to the next stage. On the third day of the championship, another Azerbaijani boxer is set to compete.

