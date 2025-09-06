KA Sengottaiyan, Who Called For Re-Induction Of Expelled Leaders, Sacked From AIADMK

AIADMK has sacked former minister and senior leader KA Sengottayan from the party postings with immediate effect, amidst the peak of internal conflict within the AIADMK. Sengottaiyan, while addressing the media in Gobichettipalayam yesterday, gave Edappadi Palaniswami a 10-day ultimatum.

He urged the immediate reinstatement of senior leaders who were either expelled or resigned from the party, to create a unified AIADMK. He also indirectly issued an ultimatum to EPS, insisting on bringing back Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran into the party fold.

“If we again get back those (factions) who left us, we can win the election. We should accept and induct those who left us. They even said they don't have demand for unit."

"I am working to ensure a united AIADMK... After we lost the elections, senior leaders met EPS and gave suggestions. EPS did not listen to or follow our suggestions," he said.

This reportedly irritated Edappadi Palaniswami, who canceled some of his scheduled events yesterday and held intensive consultations. Following this, EPS issued a statement removing Sengottaiyan, the MLA for Gobichettipalayam constituency, from all positions within the AIADMK.

Accordingly, his high-ranking position as AIADMK's organizational secretary has been revoked. In addition, his role as the Erode West Suburban District Secretary has also been taken away, leaving Sengottaiyan stripped of all party positions.

Headquarters Announcement

Important Announcement from the General Secretary, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, and Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, 'Puratchi Thamizhar' Mr. Edappadi K. Palaniswami

"In the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Erode Suburban West District: Thiru. K.A. Sengottaiyan, M.L.A., who has been holding the responsibilities of District Organization Secretary and District Secretary of the Erode Suburban West District, is hereby relieved of these responsibilities with effect from today," AIADMK said in an official communication.

The latest development also comes as the AIADMK re-aligns politically. The party recently re-established its alliance with the BJP and has announced plans to contest the 2025 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections alongside other partners in the NDA alliance.