DON't PAUSE THOSE PAWS! THE UK's FIRST NATIONAL #RUNWITHYOURDOGDAY LAUNCHES OCTOBER 4TH 2025

MENAFN - Pressat) Dog lovers and runners across the UK are invited to lace up their trainers and grab the lead for the very first National #RunWithYourDogDay on October 4, 2025, a new annual event celebrating fitness, fun, and the special bond we share with our canine companions.

The goal of this new initiative, launched by Marianne Cheung of Trotting Dog Isle of Wight, is to encourage everyone to join in on their dog's natural love of running and movement, all while promoting safe and positive ways to enjoy exercise together. The day is designed to be inclusive, welcoming both dedicated canicross runners and those who simply want to get more active with their pets.

For those who are already avid runners or want to start a new, structured routine, the day highlights the benefits of using proper canicross equipment. Canicross is hands-free trail running with your dog and comprises three items: a properly-fitted harness, a bungee line, and a running belt. This ensures a comfortable and safe experience for both dog and human as you run as a team on trails.

For everyone else, the day is about embracing and joining in with their dog's playful, joyful energy - whether they get the“zoomies” in the garden, love to chase balls or simply enjoy trotting along on their regular sniffari. It's a reminder that the best kind of exercise is simply moving and having fun together.

“There are huge physical and mental health benefits of running with dogs, and it's also great fun,” said Marianne.“For 15 years, I've had the incredible experience of trail running with my own dogs on the Island and experienced firsthand how it kept us healthy and happy. This day is about celebrating that unique bond, and showing that running with your dog can be a fun, safe activity for everyone.”

On October 4th, the call to action is simple: enjoy a canicross run, trot, or off-lead play session with your dog in your favourite dog-friendly spot, and share the experience on social media using the hashtag #RunWithYourDogDay.

For more information, visit

Notes to the Editor:

Marianne Cheung is a Dogfit ( ) Canicross Trainer at Trotting Dog Isle of Wight and founder of the dog-friendly trail tracker, RouteSharer. The day was created to promote fitness, responsible dog ownership, the use of proper and safe equipment, and the physical and mental health benefits of running with a dog.

For further information contact Marianne Cheung at 07900 811 036 or email ...