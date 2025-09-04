Toronto Home Sales Rose 2.3% In August, Vancouver Sales Up 2.9%
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) rose 2.3% in August from a year earlier, according to the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB).
However, the average sale price of a home in the Toronto region fell 5.2% in August from last year to $1.02 million.
The real estate board added that new listings were up 9.4% from a year earlier to 14,038 and active listings were up 22.4% from last year with 27,495 homes on the market.
TRREB said that further interest rate cuts from the Bank of Canada could help offset tariff-related impacts and that increased home sales could help boost the Toronto economy.
Vancouver Sales Rise
Across the country, Vancouver home sales rose 2.9% in August compared with last year as the city's real estate board says the market appears to be gradually recovering from a slump.
Greater Vancouver Realtors says home sales in the region totalled 1,959 in August, up from the 1,904 sales recorded in August 2024, but still 19.2% below the 10-year seasonal average.
Sales of detached and attached homes are up by more than 10% from last year, which suggests buyers shopping for more expensive real estate is improving.
The average price of a home sold in Vancouver during August was $1.15 million, down 3.8% from a year earlier and 1.3% lower than in July of this year as sellers continue to outpace the number of buyers in the current market.
Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) rose 2.3% in August from a year earlier, according to the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB).
However, the average sale price of a home in the Toronto region fell 5.2% in August from last year to $1.02 million.
The real estate board added that new listings were up 9.4% from a year earlier to 14,038 and active listings were up 22.4% from last year with 27,495 homes on the market.
TRREB said that further interest rate cuts from the Bank of Canada could help offset tariff-related impacts and that increased home sales could help boost the Toronto economy.
Vancouver Sales Rise
Across the country, Vancouver home sales rose 2.9% in August compared with last year as the city's real estate board says the market appears to be gradually recovering from a slump.
Greater Vancouver Realtors says home sales in the region totalled 1,959 in August, up from the 1,904 sales recorded in August 2024, but still 19.2% below the 10-year seasonal average.
Sales of detached and attached homes are up by more than 10% from last year, which suggests buyers shopping for more expensive real estate is improving.
The average price of a home sold in Vancouver during August was $1.15 million, down 3.8% from a year earlier and 1.3% lower than in July of this year as sellers continue to outpace the number of buyers in the current market.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment