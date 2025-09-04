Sweeteners Market Size To Surpass USD 156.26 Billion By 2034, Led By Technological Advancements And Health Awareness
|Report Attribute
|Key Statistics
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025 to 2034
|Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034
|CAGR of 3.65%
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 109.18 Billion
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 113.17 Billion
|Market Size by 2034
|USD 156.26 Billion
|Dominated Region
|North America
|Fastest Growing Region
|Asia Pacific
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa
Sweeteners Market Segmental Analysis
Type Analysis
The artificial sweeteners segment dominated the sweeteners market in 2024 due to its multiple advantages, including promoting weight loss, preventing tooth decay, balancing sugar levels for diabetic patients, managing lifestyle-related health issues, and various other similar factors. Artificial sweeteners help manage the sweetness in various food items without extra calories, helping the growth of the market.
The natural sweeteners segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to the high importance of health and nutrition, the risks associated with refined sugar and artificial sweeteners, health issues, and other similar damaging factors. Natural sweeteners are derived from natural resources such as the stevia herb. It doesn't consist of any calories while maintaining sweetness. It is beneficial for consumers to manage their weight, and also helpful for diabetic patients seeking options to regulate their blood sugar levels.
Application Analysis
The food and beverage segment dominated the sweeteners market in 2024 due to its high demand in various food options, including soups, sauces, bakery, confectionery , dairy, and beverages, which contributed to the growth of the sweeteners market. The food and beverage industry is undergoing various examinations and tests to ensure the quality of food and ingredients used, which also helps the market grow by strengthening the trust of consumers in the industry.
The pharmaceutical segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period, helping the sweeteners market grow. The segment ensures the stability in the manufacturing procedure, further fueling the growth of the market. The market is also experiencing rapid growth due to factors such as high demand for natural sweeteners, advanced technology, sugar-free options, and other similar factors. Options with fewer calories without any compromise in sweetness are also helping the growth of the sweeteners market in the forecast period.
Form Analysis
The powdered segment led the sweeteners market in 2024 due to various factors, including maintaining healthy factors, managing calorie consumption, and similar considerations. The segment is also beneficial for diabetic patients to help manage their blood sugar levels, along with managing weight as well. The segment also helps to improve the texture of food, further fueling the growth of the market.
The liquid segment is expected to grow within the anticipated timeframe, thereby supporting the growth of the sweeteners market. Liquid sweeteners are essential for the food and beverage industry, for the preparation of soup bases, sauces, gravies, and various similar food products. The segment is also essential for the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the manufacturing of syrups, and for the high demand for natural and artificial sweeteners by the food and beverage industry.
Source Analysis
The plant-based ingredients segment led the sweeteners market in 2024 and is expected to continue growing during the forecast period, driven by multiple factors that support market expansion. The market is observed to grow due to factors such as high demand for artificial and natural sweeteners, sugar-free options for bakery items, increasing demand in the food and beverage industry, and other similar factors. Plant-based ingredients help mitigate the issues associated with high consumption of artificial sweeteners, thereby supporting market growth. The use of natural sweeteners also helps manage calorie consumption, promote weight loss, and regulate sugar levels in diabetic patients, while satisfying their cravings in a healthy manner.
Recent Developments in the Sweeteners Market
- In July 2025 , PepsiCo announced the launch of 'Prebiotic Cola' with functional ingredients and no artificial sweeteners. The brand has launched the drinks in original, cherry, and vanilla flavor options. The cola has only 30 calories and is free from any artificial sweeteners. ( Source - ) In July 2025 , Layn Natural Ingredients launched its plant-based sweetener, 'Stevi-Up M2'. The sweetener can be used for food and beverage applications. It has a sugar-like taste, improved solubility, and less lingering sweetness compared to other steviol glycosides. ( Source - )
Major Players in the Sweeteners Market
- Cargill ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company) Ingredion Incorporated Tate & Lyle DuPont Ajinomoto Co., Inc. ICL Group Roquette Frères NutraSweet Company Daesang Corporation Celanese Corporation Mitsubishi Corporation RtM Japan Ltd. PureCircle Limited Hermes Sweeteners Ltd. Zydus Wellness Sunlune Technology Co., Ltd. Splenda (Heartland Food Products Group) Whole Earth Brands Stevia First Corporation BENEO Group
Segments Covered in the Report
By Type
- Natural Sweeteners
- Stevia Monk Fruit Honey Maple Syrup Agave Nectar Coconut Sugar
- Aspartame Sucralose Saccharin Acesulfame Potassium (Ace-K) Cyclamate
- Sorbitol Xylitol Erythritol Maltitol Mannitol
- Steviol Glycosides Thaumatin
- Luo Han Guo Extract
By Application
- Food & Beverages
- Soft Drinks Dairy Products Bakery & Confectionery Sauces & Condiments Snacks Packaged Foods
- Drugs Oral Care Products Vitamins & Supplements
- Skin Care Oral Care
By Form
- Powdered Liquid Granular
By Source
- Plant-based
- Stevia Monk Fruit Agave Sugar Cane Sugar Beets
- Honey
- Aspartame Sucralose
By Region
North America
- U.S. Canada
Asia Pacific
- China Japan India South Korea Thailand
Europe
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
Latin America
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific-are also available upon request.
