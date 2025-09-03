Turkey’s Havelsan ink deal with Emirati’s Calidus to train B-250 pilots
(MENAFN) Turkish defense company Havelsan and Emirati aerospace firm Calidus have signed an agreement to create a comprehensive training ecosystem for the Calidus B-250 light attack and training aircraft.
The deal, finalized in July during the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul, involves Havelsan providing an end-to-end integrated training solution that covers all stages of flight for B-250 pilots. The flight training simulator will replicate real mission scenarios with advanced flight dynamics, while partial mission simulators will focus on critical maneuvers and subsystem operations.
A cockpit entry and exit training device will offer safety-centered instruction for emergency evacuations, and the briefing and debriefing station will function as a platform for mission planning, analysis, and performance evaluation. All systems will be supported by a digital training infrastructure that blends theoretical knowledge with hands-on experience.
Havelsan’s systems will be installed at Calidus facilities in the UAE, enabling pilots to fully master the B-250’s operational capabilities before taking to the air.
Mehmet Akif Nacar, general manager of Havelsan, said the project demonstrates the company’s commitment to developing “human-centered, integrated, and reliable systems.” Khalifa Murad Al Balooshi, CEO of Calidus, added that the company selected Havelsan for its expertise in training, noting that its simulations provide B-250 users with “modern, advanced technology, and future-proof capabilities,” and described the collaboration as the foundation of a long-term strategic partnership.
