Turkey’s salt manufacturer Safir Tuz launches pharmaceutical salt production
(MENAFN) Turkish salt producer Safir Tuz is moving to cut the country’s reliance on foreign imports with a new active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing plant in Kirikkale, located in central Türkiye.
The facility, which runs entirely on solar energy and features mechanical vapor compression technology, will manufacture pharmaceutical-grade sodium chloride with exceptionally high purity. Its eco-friendly design aims for zero water consumption and relies completely on renewable energy sources.
The plant is expected to play a central role in Türkiye’s domestic API production, especially for sodium chloride used in sensitive medical applications such as injectable solutions, eyedrops, and other critical formulations. Raw salt from rock salt mines in nearby Cankiri and Kirikkale provinces will be refined under strict Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards.
With an annual production capacity of 140,000 tons, the facility is set to become one of Europe’s most advanced of its kind and the first in Türkiye to produce pharmaceutical-grade salt fully compliant with GMP regulations.
Safir Tuz Chair Nihat Ozpinar stated, “We decided to make our investments into our facility in Kirikkale in 2018, following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s calls for investments — we promised to provide employment and we kept our promises.” He also highlighted that the company has been a trailblazer in the Turkish salt industry for more than 40 years, contributing significantly to the national economy.
