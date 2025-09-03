Jammu-Katra Train Services Hit By Flooding, Shuttle Operations Cancelled
Jammu- Shuttle services of four trains that were introduced to help locals and stranded passengers travel between Jammu and Katra – the base camp of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine – was suspended due to heavy rain and flooding on Wednesday.
The scheduled train services from New Delhi to Katra have also been short-terminated.
These shuttle services, which started on September 1, were scheduled to run until September 15.
“The shuttle services between Jammu and Katra, which was started to facilitate the movement of daily passengers and stranded persons, have been cancelled today,” a Railway official said.
This step was taken in view of heavy rains and flooding of the track, he said.
