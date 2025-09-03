Nurturing Creativity In The Era Of AI

Attributed to: Jason McMillan, Sales Director for Epson Middle East & Türkiye

In a world driven by rapid change, technology and AI have become deeply integrated into nearly every aspect of our lives, impacting the way we live, work, create, and learn. As AI advances, the ease of generating text or visuals with just a click has overshadowed human creativity. Children and young people are also spending increasing amounts of time on screens, passively consuming content rather than actively creating. As a result, creativity has become one of the most valuable, yet underdeveloped skills of the future. Creativity is reportedly declining across many fields, particularly in education, despite its importance for innovation and progress.

A Decline We Cannot Afford

A NASA-commissioned study has shown that education systems are a major contributing factor in the decline of creativity. 98% of the participants aged 4 to 5 demonstrated signs of creative genius. However, among those aged 10, only 30% scored the same level, and for adults, the percentage was only 2%. Conventional education systems are heavily standardised, often prioritising more 'academic' subjects over creative subjects like art education, which consequently hinders original and imaginative thinking. Additionally, the digitalisation of education has introduced new challenges: screen fatigue and the growing influence of AI are also impacting students' creative capacities. In particular, excessive screentime – often focused on passive scrolling and standardised digital content – can limit hands-on, exploratory learning that fuels creativity.

This is an alarming decline that we cannot afford. From climate change to the adverse effects of digital transformation, the global challenges impacting our lives and our planet demand a generation of original thinkers and creative courage more than ever.

Rethinking How We Inspire Creativity

Much like a plant needs water to bloom, creativity needs the right tools to flourish. When used effectively, technology can be a powerful enabler to help enable creativity and imagination, rather than a replacement. Visual tools, design-focused software, and interactive experiences offer a platform for students, creators, and entrepreneurs to transform ideas into action. Epson's solutions, including our interactive projectors and printers, foster creativity by providing accessible, top-quality solutions giving users a platform for visual expression, collaboration, and interactive learning. Epson's interactive projectors support collaborative, visual learning experiences, while our printers empower users to transform digital designs into vibrant, high-quality prints. With additional options for further customisation, these tools inspire creative freedom and self-expression. Importantly, they encourage active participation and tactile exploration – helping shift screentime from consumption to creation.

Creativity as Empowerment

However, a single product does not make someone creative. The key to fostering a positive environment for creative growth, expression and imagination is ensuring creative technologies are accessible. This is the vision behind“Imagine New Possibilities,” Epson's collaboration with global superstar Shakira. We are not just promoting technology solutions; we are promoting a mindset. Known for her reinvention and bold artistic choices Shakira embodies the spirit of creativity that this campaign channels. This collaboration champions education and innovation, inspiring young people to see themselves as creators, not just consumers.

Article 29 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child highlights creativity as an essential skill for a child's growth and development, which should be nurtured by their education. This extends beyond the classroom – research and expert voices, such as Jim Clark in his TED Talk , show that after-school programs in sports, arts, and creative exploration significantly enhance academic performance, emotional resilience, and lifelong confidence. At Epson, we firmly believe that creativity should not be a privilege, but a right that we must nurture together.

Fuelling the Next Generation of Creators

Access to creative technology solutions is essential for empowering the next generation to become innovators. By providing inclusive opportunities, we enable everyone to imagine boldly and create freely. Guided by our philosophy of Sho-Sho-Sei; efficient, compact, and precise; we focus on making technology accessible, reliable, and sustainable for everyone.

Innovation begins with imagination, but it thrives with support. From schools to businesses, creativity should be valued as a key skill. We must move from consuming to creating, empowering people with solutions, encouraging bold ideas, and celebrating those who dream. That's how we build a better future.

Tags#creativity #EPSON #Innovation #Platform