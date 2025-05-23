Joe Root Vs Sachin Tendulkar: Who Edges Ahead Among All-Time Greats In Test Cricket?

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Joe Root's recent feat of 13,000 Test runs has reignited the debate about whether he can surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record. While Root's current form is impressive, Tendulkar's longevity and impact on the game remain significant factors.

England batting star Joe Root has recently achieved the feat of becoming the fastest batter to complete 13,000 runs in Test Cricket. He accomplished this milestone in the first innings of the one-off match against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge on Thursday, May 22.

Root completed 13000 Test runs in 153 matches, surpassing former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis's previous record of 159 matches to the milestone. Joe Root's tally currently stands at 13006 runs, including 36 centuries in 153 matches. He needed just 372 runs to overtake Kallis, Rahul Dravid, and Ricky Ponting's tallies and move to the second spot on the all-time chart of most Test runs. However, the debate is whether Root can break Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of 15921 runs.

With 2916 runs required for Joe Root to surpass Tendulkar's Test record, the question is whether Joe Root can close this gap?

The battle between Sachin Tendulkar and Joe Root on who will stake the claim as Test batting great has intensified after the England batter has reduced the gap to 2916 runs behind the Indian batting great's tally of 15921 runs after completing 13,000 runs in the format. However, Tendulkar's legacy in Test cricket remains unparalleled given his longevity, consistency across two eras, the quality bowlers he faced across generations, and a record of 51 centuries, many of which came in high pressure situations and tough conditions against formidable bowling attacks.

Sachin Tendulkar's Test legacy is more of how he managed to stay consistent across two decades and adapt to evolving formats and bowlers while shouldering the hopes of billions of people across India. Mounting 15000 runs by playing consistently for 24 years is not a mean feat.

Sachin Tendulkar might be an all-time great in Test cricket, but Joe Root has firmly established himself as one of the modern-day giants of the longest format alongside Australian star batter Steve Smith. Joe Root has been quite consistent across different conditions and against top quality bowling attacks.

After quitting Test captaincy in 2021, the 34-year-old has been in an impressive run of form, amassing 5183 runs, including 19 centuries, at an impressive average of 55.73, underlines his resurgence and dominance as a pure batter. His run-scoring spree in the second half of the season mirrors the same class and consistency that defined batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's prime years, making him a worthy challenger in the debate of all time greats.

One of the things that separate Sachin Tendulkar and Joe Root is longevity. Sachin Tendulkar's Test legacy is built on longevity, having played 200 matches for a period of 24 years and amassing over 15900 runs. The legendary batter's career evolved from being a young prodigy to becoming the backbone of India's batting for over two decades, adapting across different eras, bowlers, and conditions, while consistently delivering under pressure. This showcases Tendulkar's mental toughness and shouldering the responsibility of an entire nation's expectations each time he walks to the crease.

Joe Root, though, has yet to match Sachin Tendulkar's sheer volume of runs and duration in Test Cricket, has shown remarkable consistency since making his debut in 2012. Root has already earned the status of England's all-time Test great after surpassing former skipper Alastair Cook's record of most Test runs and centuries. The England star batter has witnessed his Test career revival in the latter half after relinquishing his captaincy duties. While Joe Root may not match Tendulkar's career span, his dominance in the second half of his career has put him in elite territory.

With 2196 runs still separating Joe Root from Sachin Tendulkar's record Test tally of 15921 runs, the question remains whether the England batter can realistically bridge the gap. Root achieved something Tendulkar never could - to complete 10, 000 runs within 10 years of his Test career, showcasing his remarkable consistency and fitness. At 34, Root has age on his side and has the potential to play the longest format of the game for the next three to four years or maybe five.

Given his peak form in the second half of his Test career, where he is currently averaging over 55 since stepping down as a captain, it shows that Joe Root has plenty to offer. If England continues to play a decent amount of cricket and Joe Root sustains his form, Sachin Tendulkar's Test record, which once deemed impossible to break, is no longer out of question.

While numbers are a big part of the greatness debate, the impact a player has on the game also carries a huge weight. Sachin Tendulkar's impact and influence on Indian cricket and global cricket has remained unparalleled, inspiring young cricketers across generations and played a pivotal role in making cricket not just a sport but a unifying cultural phenomenon in India. His aura transcended statistics, carrying billions of hopes and elevating the game's popularity across the globe.

Joe Root, on the other hand, has had a huge influence on England Cricket for over a decade, carrying the burden of the team's batting through transition periods and tough overseas tours, especially in the post-captaincy phase. Root has truly carried on the legacy left by Alastair Cook, under whom he made his Test debut in 2012. However, Tendulkar's impact went beyond cricketing boundaries, his presence was emotional, cultural, and historical. Root may overtake Tendulkar's Test record, but to match the aura and legacy that Indian batting legend left behind is an even stepper climb.