Boucheron Named DAISY EDGAR-JONES Brand Ambassador

Boucheron is delighted to welcome Daisy Edgar-Jones as a brand ambassador for the Maison. A leading light of her generation, Daisy naturally exudes the same spirit of audacity, creativity and authenticity that has defined Boucheron since its earliest days.

British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones has become one of the best-known faces in contemporary cinema and on streaming platforms. She first rose to fame in 2020 in her breakout role in the Emmy-nominated series Normal People. Daisy is renowned for her eclectic artistic choices, and her credits since include Where the Crawdads Sing (2022), Fresh (2022), Twisters (2024), and On Swift Horses (2024), as well as the series Under the Banner of Heaven (2022), which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. The accomplished actor also excelled on stage in the Almeida Theatre's 2025 production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, a classic of American literature. In 2026 Daisy will headline the thriller A Place in Hell, as well as the movie Here Comes the Flood. She is also set to star in the remake of Sense and Sensibility.

Widely admired for her natural elegance and instinctive sense of style, Daisy recently walked down the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a Question Mark necklace – one of Boucheron's iconic High Jewelry pieces. Her free-spirited, timeless femininity is perfectly in tune with the visionary trail that Boucheron has blazed since 1858.

Under this partnership, Boucheron will work closely with the actress during her promotional activities, while she will lend her distinctive presence to Boucheron's upcoming campaigns. This collaboration reaffirms how much Boucheron prizes talent and creative self-expression – fundamental values that, now as in the past, celebrate the modernity of Boucheron.

