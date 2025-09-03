Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Operation Launched To Avert Flooding Near Tawi's 4Th Bridge In Jammu

2025-09-03 09:03:14
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Swollen Tawi river in Jammu

Jammu- As the water level continues to rise in the swollen River Tawi in Jammu city, authorities have launched a multi-agency operation to shore up embankments near the damaged fourth bridge to prevent flooding in the low-lying areas.

Heavy rain in Jammu had damaged the road near the fourth Tawi bridge, causing vehicles to get stuck on the broken stretch on August 26.

“If this area is breached, there will be a huge problem. Civil administration, police, and army are engaged in an operation to prevent it here. The engineering wing is working on it,” Superintendent of Police Ajay Sharma told reporters.

Senior officers are monitoring the situation closely.

The breach could inundate large areas near the fourth bridge as the locality is low-lying. Police have asked people to remain alert and shift to safer places from these vulnerable zones.

