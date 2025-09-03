Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkey, UN sign agreement to fight transnational organized crime, money laundering

Turkey, UN sign agreement to fight transnational organized crime, money laundering


2025-09-03 09:02:43
(MENAFN) Türkiye will provide financial support to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for a project aimed at addressing the use of cultural property in transnational organized crime and money laundering.

The agreement, approved by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday. It outlines Türkiye’s contribution to the initiative, titled “Improving the Protection of Cultural Heritage in Southeast Europe and Preventing the Use of Cultural Assets in Transnational Organized Crime and Money Laundering Activities.”

Both Türkiye and UNODC have agreed to promptly notify each other of any obstacles or threats that could affect the project’s success. The UN will also oversee the monitoring and regular review of the initiative, which employs a multi-dimensional approach to tackling complex organized crime challenges.

MENAFN03092025000045017281ID1110012074

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search