Turkey, UN sign agreement to fight transnational organized crime, money laundering
(MENAFN) Türkiye will provide financial support to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for a project aimed at addressing the use of cultural property in transnational organized crime and money laundering.
The agreement, approved by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday. It outlines Türkiye’s contribution to the initiative, titled “Improving the Protection of Cultural Heritage in Southeast Europe and Preventing the Use of Cultural Assets in Transnational Organized Crime and Money Laundering Activities.”
Both Türkiye and UNODC have agreed to promptly notify each other of any obstacles or threats that could affect the project’s success. The UN will also oversee the monitoring and regular review of the initiative, which employs a multi-dimensional approach to tackling complex organized crime challenges.
