Landslide Hits Track Of Vaishno Devi Shrine, No Casualties

File photo

Jammu- A landslide on Wednesday hit the track of the suspended pilgrimage to the shrine of Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said, adding that no casualties were reported.

Authorities have also vacated the accommodations of officials as a precautionary measure in the wake of heavy rainfall and the threat of landslides, officials mentioned further.

The landslide occurred at the Sammar Point of the track, thereby blocking the route to the shrine. However, there was no loss of life or injury to anyone in the incident, as there were no pilgrims. Efforts are on to clear the debris.

The pilgrimage remained suspended for the ninth day on Wednesday, leaving the Katra base camp deserted in the absence of devotees.