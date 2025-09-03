Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
25 Nomadic Families Rescued In South Kashmir's Anantnag

2025-09-03 09:03:13
Srinagar- Police on Wednesday rescued 25 nomadic families stranded under a bridge in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir due to rise in the water level following heavy rains.

Heavy rains over the past 24 hours have resulted in flooding of many areas in south Kashmir, including Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam.

“Anantnag Police carried out a swift rescue operation at Aang Anzwalla, safely evacuating 25 nomadic families stranded due to a sudden rise in Lidder Nalla,” a spokesman of Anantnag district police said in a post on X.

He said immediate relief was provided to the evacuated families.

In neighbouring Kulgam district, five nomadic families were rescued by police from Brazloo village after the water level rose in the Vaishov Nalla on Tuesday night, officials said.

