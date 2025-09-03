Media reports EU nation imprisons previous minister due to child porn
(MENAFN) Henrik Sass Larsen, a former Danish trade minister and senior member of the Social Democrats, has been sentenced to four months in prison for possessing child sexual abuse material, according to multiple media reports.
Larsen was found with over 6,000 images and 2,000 videos on his electronic devices. Although he admitted to having the files, he claimed they were part of a personal investigation into his own alleged childhood abuse. He told the court he had received a video in 2018 that seemed to show him being abused as a toddler and said he downloaded similar material in an effort to find the perpetrators. However, the Copenhagen City Court rejected this defense, with a unanimous jury convicting him on Monday.
Police discovered the content during searches in 2023 and 2024. The case went public in March 2024 and led to Larsen's expulsion from the ruling Social Democratic Party.
The 59-year-old, who spent time in foster care before being adopted, expressed regret for not reporting the incident to authorities. Prosecutor Maria Cingari welcomed the verdict but noted it was a sad outcome for someone who had once overcome adversity. She emphasized that there is no justification for possessing such material.
Larsen was acquitted of a separate charge involving a child-like sex doll, which he claimed was an unsolicited item included with an online order. His lawyer is still considering an appeal, which must be filed within 14 days under Danish law.
The conviction has stirred strong reactions in Denmark. Critics, including Danish Democrats spokesperson Betina Kastbjerg, argued that the four-month sentence was too lenient. Protesters outside the courtroom also called for harsher penalties for such crimes.
In Denmark, possession of child pornography is illegal regardless of the individual's stated intent and carries a maximum sentence of two years.
