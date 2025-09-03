South Korea Reports Increase in Marriages, Birthrates
(MENAFN) South Korea has experienced an uptick in both marriages and births in 2024, marking a positive trend for the second consecutive year, according to media, citing government data.
Statistics Korea reported that 222,400 couples tied the knot last year, a notable increase from the 193,700 marriages recorded in 2023. This marks a hopeful shift in the nation’s ongoing demographic crisis.
Previously, marriage numbers had been on a steady decline, dropping from a peak of 430,000 in 1996 to a historic low of 192,000 in 2022, the data shows.
In tandem with rising marriages, South Korea also saw an increase in births, reaching 238,000 in 2024. This is an improvement over the 230,000 births in 2023, which was the lowest figure on record. Births have been in decline since 1995, when the country recorded 715,000 births.
According to Statistics Korea, the increase in birth rates was directly linked to a rise in marriages, particularly following the pandemic-induced disruptions.
"Despite the uptick, the birth figure for 2024 remains only around 33% of the level seen in 1995," a representative from the agency commented.
