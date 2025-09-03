U.S. Presses EU Nations to Impose Tariffs on India
(MENAFN) The United States is intensifying diplomatic efforts to convince European Union nations to impose additional tariffs on India due to its ongoing oil trade with Russia, sources revealed to media outlets. These tariffs would be in line with Washington’s recent 50% levies on Indian imports.
According to media, the Biden administration is pressuring EU countries to amplify economic sanctions against Russia, urging a total halt to Russian oil and gas purchases. Washington also advocates for secondary tariffs targeting not only India but also China.
The White House is reportedly growing frustrated with EU leaders, particularly in light of their insistence on rejecting any territorial compromises with Russia over Ukraine. "The Europeans don’t get to prolong this war and backdoor unreasonable expectations, while also expecting America to bear the cost," a senior White House official told media. "If Europe wants to escalate this war, that will be up to them. But they will be hopelessly snatching defeat from the jaws of victory."
Echoing the media report, a news agency disclosed that Washington aims for the EU to replicate its own trade restrictions on India, including halting oil and gas imports from Russia. However, EU officials have yet to comment on the request.
As of 2024, the EU is India's second-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade valued at €120 billion ($140 billion), representing 11.5% of India's total trade. The trade tensions erupted after the US imposed a 25% tariff on Indian goods in early August, following the collapse of trade talks. A second 25% tariff was announced in response to India's continued purchase of Russian oil. US President Donald Trump has argued that India’s oil and weapons imports from Russia are indirectly exacerbating the Ukraine conflict.
In retaliation, Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal affirmed that New Delhi would not "bow down" to US pressure and would instead look for alternative markets. Meanwhile, Moscow has criticized the US tariffs, asserting that nations have the sovereign right to determine their trading partners.
As the tariff dispute escalates, leaders from India, China, Russia, and other nations gathered at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin.
