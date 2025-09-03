NHRC Seeks Report On Stabbing Of Journalist In Odisha

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report which mentioned that a journalist allegedly sustained multiple stab wounds in an attack by a drug addict in the Papadahandi area of Odisha's Nabarangpur district.

The attack reportedly occurred after the journalist filed a complaint against the accused victim, identified as Sumit Kumar Ghanta, sustained multiple injuries to his stomach, chest, and hands.

He has been hospitalised in a critical condition.

Taking note of the report, the apex human rights body observed that the contents, if true, raise serious concerns of human rights violations.

The NHRC has issued a notice to the Odisha Director General of Police, seeking a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

The report is expected to include the status of the investigation as well as the health condition of the injured journalist.

According to the press report, published on August 30, 2025, the incident has sparked outrage among journalists and residents of the area.

Ghanta, a resident of Papadahandi, was initially treated at the Papadahandi Community Health Centre (CHC) before being shifted to the Nabarangpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later referred to a hospital in Visakhapatnam for advanced medical care.

Established under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the NHRC, an autonomous statutory body, is an embodiment of India's concern for the promotion and protection of human rights.

Its primary role is to protect and promote human rights, defined as the rights relating to life, liberty, equality, and dignity of individuals guaranteed by the Constitution or embodied in international covenants and enforceable by courts in India.

The apex human rights body has the power to take suo motu (on its own motion) action based on media reports, public knowledge or other sources, without receiving a formal complaint of human rights violations.