Russia, Ukraine Claim Repelling Major Air Attacks

2025-09-03 08:01:35
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine reported on Wednesday that they had successfully repelled large-scale overnight air assaults, with both nations claiming to have intercepted hundreds of drones and missiles in one of the most significant waves of aerial attacks in recent weeks.

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that air defense systems had downed 105 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions, including over the Sea of Azov. "The largest number of drones – 25 – were shot down over the Rostov Region," the ministry stated. Additional drones were destroyed over Bryansk, Krasnodar, Kaluga, Crimea, Smolensk, and Azov waters.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force reported a significant defensive success, claiming to have neutralized 430 Russian drones, 14 Kalibr cruise missiles, and seven Kh-101 missiles from a total of 526 aerial targets launched against the country. "According to preliminary data, as of 9 am (0600 GMT), the air defense system had shot down/suppressed 451 air targets," the Air Force said, adding that several UAVs were still in the air at that time.

However, despite these successful interceptions, Kyiv confirmed that some attacks breached air defenses. Three missiles and 69 strike drones managed to hit 14 locations, including the northern Chernihiv region, where the city of Nizhyn faced partial power and water outages as a result.

