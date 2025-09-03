BJP Entry Rumours Spark Row Between K'taka Dy CM, Sacked Minister Rajanna's Supporters

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 3 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's supporter H.C. Balakrishna on Wednesday reiterated his earlier assertion that sacked minister K.N. Rajanna was planning to join the BJP.

K.N. Rajanna is a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the supporters of the CM and Dy CM have accused each other of preparing to join the BJP.

Senior Congress MLA H.C. Balakrishna, a staunch supporter of Dy CM Shivakumar, who earlier claimed that Rajanna is all set to join the BJP, said he was ready to undergo a brain mapping test to vouch for his statements.

“We have to obey the high command. If you keep talking about conspiracy and threaten to take people to Delhi to blackmail the high command, it pains us,” MLA Balakrishna said, targeting Rajanna.

“Regarding the RSS anthem, the issue was settled after Dy CM Shivakumar tendered an apology. Everyone knows that Shivakumar sang the RSS anthem only to taunt the BJP. If you want to rake it up repeatedly, that is an issue,” he added.

“Did Dy CM Shivakumar or anyone else mention a September revolution within the Congress party? It was Rajanna who made such a statement. If someone thinks he knows everything, that is his problem. There is no September or any other revolution in the party. If you have the blessings of CM Siddaramaiah, can you speak against anyone?” Balakrishna asked.

“Did anyone in the Congress party challenge the high command? You ridicule Rahul Gandhi, criticize Randeep Singh Surjewala and K.C. Venugopal, and speak lightly about campaigns taken up by the high command. How is it justifiable for you to talk like BJP leaders?” Balakrishna questioned Rajanna.

He further alleged that Rajanna is now using CM Siddaramaiah's name for cover.“We are also supporters of CM Siddaramaiah,” he maintained.

While addressing a gathering in Madhugiri town on Wednesday, Rajanna clarified that he would not join the BJP.

“Why should I join the BJP? I can win elections under any party banner. I can even win as an independent candidate. The people have given me the strength to ensure victory in state elections. There is no problem for my future as long as CM Siddaramaiah is in power. I will not give importance to rumours. I support the 'vote theft' campaign launched by Rahul Gandhi,” Rajanna said.

Countering this, Dy CM Shivakumar's brother and former MP D.K. Suresh said in Bengaluru,“Rajanna will be answered by the CM and high command regarding the conspiracy behind his ouster. We don't have people to conspire. We don't have that knowledge or support of people like he does. We only know how to work strictly under the Congress party's banner and flag.”

Meanwhile, H.D. Ranganath, Congress MLA and staunch supporter of Dy CM Shivakumar, said that every party worker wants Shivakumar to become the Chief Minister.

“There is no example in India like Dy CM Shivakumar when it comes to loyalty to the party. Despite unspeakable torture by the BJP, Shivakumar never quit the Congress. There is meaning in party workers aspiring for him to become CM, and I also want that to happen,” he stated.

Amid these developments, Rajendra Rajanna, Congress MLC and son of Rajanna, met CM Siddaramaiah at his residence in Bengaluru and apprised him of the situation. Sources said he urged the CM to restrain Dy CM Shivakumar's camp from issuing statements against Rajanna.