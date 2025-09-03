Ex-NSA Sullivan: US-India Ties Sidelined For Trump's Pakistan Business Seals

Ex-US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan | File photo

New York- President Donald Trump has“thrown the relationship with India over the side” because of Pakistan's willingness to engage in business deals with his family, US former National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said, describing the move as a“huge strategic harm” to America.

His remarks came against the backdrop of possibly the worst phase in India-US relations in over two decades, with the strain exacerbated by Trump's tariff policy and constant criticism of New Delhi by his administration.

“On a bipartisan basis, going back decades, the United States has worked to build its relationship with India, the world's largest democracy, a country that we should be aligned with on technology and talent and economics, so many other issues, and aligned with in dealing with the strategic threat from China,” Sullivan said in response to a question on the MeidasTouch network on Monday.

He noted that the US had made significant progress in strengthening ties with India.

However, that relationship, he claimed, has been undermined by Trump's preference for personal business interests with Pakistan.