Ex-NSA Sullivan: US-India Ties Sidelined For Trump's Pakistan Business Seals
New York- President Donald Trump has“thrown the relationship with India over the side” because of Pakistan's willingness to engage in business deals with his family, US former National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said, describing the move as a“huge strategic harm” to America.
His remarks came against the backdrop of possibly the worst phase in India-US relations in over two decades, with the strain exacerbated by Trump's tariff policy and constant criticism of New Delhi by his administration.
“On a bipartisan basis, going back decades, the United States has worked to build its relationship with India, the world's largest democracy, a country that we should be aligned with on technology and talent and economics, so many other issues, and aligned with in dealing with the strategic threat from China,” Sullivan said in response to a question on the MeidasTouch network on Monday.
He noted that the US had made significant progress in strengthening ties with India.
However, that relationship, he claimed, has been undermined by Trump's preference for personal business interests with Pakistan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment