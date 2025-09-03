Biker Killed In Collision With Police Pilot Car Escorting TMC MLA Saokat Molla's Convoy In Kolkata

A motorcyclist was killed on Tuesday morning after a head-on collision with the police pilot vehicle leading the convoy of Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla. The incident occurred near Science City on the Basanti Highway around 11 am. The pilot car was escorting the Canning Purba legislator from South 24 Parganas to the West Bengal Assembly in Kolkata when the crash took place near Bamanghata.

Vehicles severely damaged

According to police sources quoted by India Today, the impact was severe. The motorcycle was mangled beyond recognition, while the front of the pilot car was completely crushed. The force of the collision caused the police vehicle to swerve off the road and slam into an electric pole. The driver of the pilot car sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Bhangar for treatment.

For better insight. 1. #indianarmy vehicle in #kolkata violates #traffic #Signals . Police initiated FIR.2. #Kolkatapolice Pilot car dashed a biker in Basanti Highway and #BIKER was dashed and died.#police is yet to clarify on the steps taken against the Police #driver... twitter/8lkTXTtEIz

- Tapas Sengupta (@k_tapas1) September 2, 2025

Saokat Molla's reaction

TMC MLA Saokat Molla, who was following in a separate vehicle and not inside the pilot car, expressed his condolences to the victim's family. He suggested that a brake failure in the police escort vehicle might have triggered the accident.

The Kolkata Traffic Police Fatal Squad and Leather Complex Police Station have launched a probe into the crash. CCTV footage from the area is being collected to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine the exact cause of the accident.