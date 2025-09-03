Drunk Man Asks Fellow Passengers To Chant 'Har Har Mahadev' On Delhi-Kolkata Indigo Flight, Chaos Erupts

A passenger on IndiGo's Delhi-Kolkata flight on Monday was handed over to the security for "unruly behaviour" after he was found to be "misbehaving with the cabin crew and disturbing fellow passengers". The airline said in a statement that a formal complaint was also lodged with the relevant authorities about the incident. "We are aware of an incident of unruly behaviour onboard IndiGo flight 6E 6571 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on September 1, 2025. One of the customers onboard, under the influence of alcohol, was found to be misbehaving with the cabin crew and disturbing fellow passengers. In line with established protocols, the said customer was declared unruly and was handed over to security upon arrival. A formal complaint was also lodged with the relevant authorities," a IndiGo Spokesperson said in a statement.

It said IndiGo maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of disruptive or abusive conduct and remains committed to ensuring a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for all customers and crew. Sources told ANI that the passenger first demanded that the cabin crew allow him to leave the aircraft so that he could smoke. They said when his request was denied, he began asking fellow passengers to chant 'Har Har Mahadev.'" Although the crew initially managed to calm him down, they later discovered he was carrying a soft drink bottle suspected of containing alcohol.

Sources said he denied keeping alcohol in the bottle but "admitted to having consumed alcohol earlier". They said while crew was talking to him, he asked a crew member to raise religious slogan.

Meanwhile, IndiGo flight 6E 812 operating from Nagpur to Kolkata on Tuesday encountered a bird strike soon after take-off, said a spokesperson of the airline, adding that due to the requirement of necessary inspection and maintenance of the aircraft, the flight has been cancelled for the day.

"IndiGo flight 6E 812 operating from Nagpur to Kolkata on 02 September 2025 encountered a bird strike soon after take-off. As a precautionary step, pilots decided to turn back, and the flight landed safely at the Nagpur airport," the spokesperson said.

