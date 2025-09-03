Health Minister, Advisor To CM Review Prevailing Flood Situation
Srinagar- Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education Sakeena Itoo along with Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani today visited the Irrigation and Flood Control Room Rambagh to take stock of the prevailing flood situation and preparedness measures in place.
During the visit, the Minister and Advisor assessed the current water levels, monitoring mechanism in place, and also steps being taken to safeguard vulnerable areas.
Chairing a brief meeting at the Irrigation and Flood Control room, Sakeena Itoo stressed upon the officers for real-time dissemination of information to the public and prompt action in case of any eventuality. She directed that timely alerts and advisories be issued to facilitate safe and orderly evacuation of people from low-lying and flood-prone zones.
The Minister also emphasized on officers to conduct keep men and machinery alert near embankments of Jhelum to prevent any kind of exigency in case of any breach on embankments.
The Minister and the Advisor urged officers of all line departments to remain in close synergy and maintain round-the-clock vigilance. They called constant awareness measures to ensure that people stay informed and prepared.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment