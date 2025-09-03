Lunar Loussia Calls On Leaders To Prioritize Mentorship And Community Giving

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Entrepreneur and community leader Lunar Loussia, recently profiled in a career feature highlighting his journey from small family businesses to leading a company with more than 1,500 clients and 240 employees, is using his platform to raise awareness about the importance of mentorship, teamwork, and philanthropy.







Loussia, who grew up in San Diego and began his career under the guidance of his cousin and mentor Mazin Samona, believes mentorship is one of the most powerful tools for personal and professional growth.“Find a mentor and listen,” Loussia says.“Start small, but think big. And don't be afraid to fail. Every setback is part of the process.”

The Need for Mentorship and Community Support

According to a recent LinkedIn survey, 89% of professionals say having a mentor improved their career trajectory, yet fewer than 40% report ever having one. For Loussia, the solution starts with individuals making the choice to invest in others.“When employees feel ownership, the whole company grows,” he explains.“Leadership is about building people, not just businesses.”

Loussia also highlights the importance of community giving. He and his family have supported more than 20 nonprofits, including St. Peter's Catholic Church, Friends of Scott, Sharia's Closet, RIP Medical Debt, the Salvation Army, and Adopt a Refugee.“Helping others keeps you grounded,” he says.“It reminds you why success matters in the first place.”

The statistics echo his message. In the U.S., charitable giving reached $557 billion in 2023 (Giving USA), but donations to small, community-focused nonprofits still lag behind large institutions.“It doesn't take millions to make a difference,” Loussia says.“Every dollar, every hour of your time, every act of service counts.”

Building the Next Generation

As a father of three, Loussia also sees youth sports as a powerful training ground for life skills. He shares his love of golf with his children through junior programs.“Golf teaches patience,” he says.“I want my kids to carry that lesson into everything they do.”

Sports and mentorship go hand in hand, he argues.“The scoreboard isn't just for points-it's for discipline, teamwork, and resilience. Those lessons build the next generation of leaders.”

Call to Action

Loussia encourages people of all backgrounds to take simple steps toward mentorship and community support:



Offer your time. Volunteer with a local nonprofit, school, or church.

Mentor someone. Share your experience with a young professional or student.

Support small charities. Even modest donations can fuel grassroots organizations. Model teamwork. Whether at home, in sports, or at work, lead by example.

“Big ideas are important,” Loussia says,“but they only matter if we put in the work to bring them to life-for ourselves, our families, and our communities.”

About Lunar Loussia

Lunar Loussia is the President of Improve Business, a solutions company serving over 1,500 clients with 240 employees. His career spans retail, franchising, custom home development, and manufacturing. A lifelong San Diego native, Loussia is passionate about building teams, mentoring others, and supporting nonprofits across California and beyond.