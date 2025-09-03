Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Floods In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, Families Displaced


2025-09-03 05:01:02
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh, displacing several families and damaging homes. Authorities have set up relief camps offering food, shelter, and medical care. For flood-hit people, these camps are proving to be a vital support system during this crisis.

