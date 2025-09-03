Floods In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, Families Displaced

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh, displacing several families and damaging homes. Authorities have set up relief camps offering food, shelter, and medical care. For flood-hit people, these camps are proving to be a vital support system during this crisis.

