US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic's Record-Breaking Spree Sees Him Enter 53Rd Grand Slam Semifinal

The World No.7 and Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic's quest for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title remains alive as he booked his berth in the semifinal of the men's singles at the US Open 2025. Djokovic has inched closer to clinching his 5th US Open triumph by defeating Taylor Fritz of the USA in the quarterfinal at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night, September 2.

Djokovic won the first two sets before Fritz bounced back to take the third set, but the Serbian regrouped to close it out in four sets, sealing the victory - 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 in three hours and 24 minutes, to make it to the record 53rd Grand Slam semifinal, shattering Chris Evert's previous record 52 semifinal appearances at Majors. For the third time, the 38-year-old dropped a set in his ongoing US Open campaign.

Novak Djokovic has been in commanding touch at Flushing Meadows, dropping only three sets en route to the semifinal of the US Open 2025, and continues to chase the milestone of 25th Grand Slam triumph.

Djokovic's record-breaking spree at the US Open

As Novak Djokovic entered another Grand Slam semifinal of his illustrious career, the Serbian tennis legend made his way into the history books of records. Djokovic scripted history by becoming the oldest tennis player to reach all four Grand Slam semifinals in a single season.

At the age of 38 and 94 days, the Serbian set a new benchmark in tennis history by becoming the oldest player to make it to the semifinals of all four Grand Slam events in a single calendar year. Novak Djokovic achieved this feat not once but in seven different calendar years, underlining his unmatched longevity and consistency at the highest level of the sport.

The accomplishment is on repeat 🔁 twitter/CnoU2DGzkC

- US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2025

Novak Djokovic entered his 14th US Open semifinal, equalling the former World No.1 and American tennis legend Jimmy Connors' record of most final four appearances at a single Grand Slam event. Djokovic's second-highest tally of Grand Slam semifinal appearances has come at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, where he has reached the final four on 13 occasions each.

Additionally, Djokovic became the first player in the history of tennis to register 95+ wins at each Grand Slam event. His victory against Taylor Fritz is his 95th match win at the US Open. Djokovic has 102 wins at Wimbledon, 101 wins at the French Open, and 99 wins at the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic is the only player in tennis history to have 95+ wins at every Slam.🇦🇺Australian Open: 99 wins🇫🇷French Open: 101 wins🇬🇧Wimbledon: 102 wins🇺🇸US Open: 95 winsNobody else has 75 wins at every Slam most complete player ever. twitter/YhkCIIJnQ6

- Danny (@DjokovicFan_) September 3, 2025

With his victory against Taylor Fritz, Novak Djokovic has extended his unbeaten record in the quarterfinals of the US Open, with 14-0, maintaining a perfect streak every time he has reached the last eight at Flushing Meadows. Moreover, Djokovic improved his unbeaten record against American opponents at the US Open, with 16-0, showcasing his dominance over home favorites on the sport's biggest stage in New York.

Djokovic reflects on his victory against Fritz

Speaking at the press conference after the quarterfinal win against Taylor Fritz, Novak Djokovic admitted that the match would have swung in anybody's favour, given the way the American made a comeback in the third set. The Serbian added that he played with heart and fight to earn the win.

"It was an incredibly close match. It was really anybody's match," Djokovic said.

"I thought I was really lucky to save some crucial break points in the second set. I think for most of the second and third sets he was the better player."

"It's one of those days where you just have to grind. You just have to play with your heart and fight. That's what really gave me the win in the end," he added.

Novak Djokovic will continue his quest for the record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title when he takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal on Saturday, September 9.