4 Big Mistakes WWE Must Avoid To Ensure AJ Lee's Return Feels Truly Special

AJ Lee is rumored to return soon, but WWE must avoid key mistakes to protect her comeback.

Character evolution has become one of WWE's strongest assets, shaping modern storylines and rivalries. AJ Lee's unhinged, unstable persona once made her stand out, but in today's WWE, it would feel out of place. With her name being linked to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, going back to that gimmick would only weaken the intensity of the feud.

Rumors point toward AJ Lee teaming with CM Punk in a mixed tag team match against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, possibly at WWE Wrestlepalooza. That could then build toward a one-on-one clash between Lee and Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

But making Lee a full-time performer could dilute the impact of her appearances. Like other stars who wrestle part-time, AJ can create a bigger buzz by spacing out her matches.

WWE has a history of bringing back former stars in General Manager roles after a storyline appearance, which often fizzles quickly. Paige's final stint in the company as SmackDown GM serves as a warning of how flat such a move can feel. For AJ Lee, the excitement lies in her potential storylines, not administrative roles.

WWE cannot afford to book AJ Lee's first match in nearly ten years as a defeat. Rollins and Lynch may be one of the strongest duos in company history, but they can absorb a loss without long-term damage.

AJ Lee and CM Punk getting the victory would allow the storyline to grow further, while giving her return the strong foundation it needs.