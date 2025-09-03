Dulquer Salmaan's Film 'King Of Kotha' Faces Backlash Over Scene, Makers Apologise To Kannada Audience

Young actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan's latest release King Of Kotha has run into controversy after a particular dialogue in the film allegedly hurt the sentiments of the Kannada-speaking audience. The film, which was released in Malayalam and later dubbed in Telugu, features a scene where the antagonist makes a derogatory remark about women from Bengaluru. The use of the term“dagar” further aggravated the situation, drawing backlash from netizens, especially in Karnataka.

Wayfarer Films Issues Apology

In response to the growing criticism, Dulquer Salmaan's production house, Wayfarer Films, released an official statement expressing regret. They clarified that the dialogue in question was not intended to offend or disrespect any community and apologized sincerely to the Kannada people. The production team also assured the public that the controversial dialogue would either be removed or altered immediately in all versions of the film.

The statement read that the production team respects the diversity and sentiments of all regions and languages, and any unintentional hurt caused was deeply regretted.

Box Office Impact and Industry Reaction

King Of Kotha, directed by Abhilash Joshiy and starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya Lekshmi, was released on August 24, 2023, and has been performing steadily at the box office in both Malayalam and Telugu markets. However, the controversy has cast a shadow over its success, particularly in Karnataka, where reactions are still unfolding.

While the film unit's prompt response has been appreciated by many, it remains to be seen how the Kannada audience will respond in the coming days. Additionally, whether the Kannada film industry or regional film chambers will issue an official statement or take further action is yet to be determined.

Such instances highlight the importance of cultural sensitivity in cinema, especially in an era where multilingual and pan-India releases are becoming the norm.